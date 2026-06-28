Jon Batiste performs Georgia On My Mind for CBS songbook project

Jon Batiste brought "Georgia On My Mind" to CBS's new songbook project, tracing a 1930 standard that Ray Charles turned into Georgia's official state song.

Jon Batiste put "Georgia On My Mind" at the center of CBS News Sunday Morning’s new Essential American Songbook, pairing one of the country’s most recognizable standards with a project built around 250 songs tied to America’s semiquincentennial. The eight-time Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician-composer performed the Hoagy Carmichael-Stuart Gorrell song for Sunday Morning viewers as the series opened a national look at the songs that have helped define the American canon.

The choice reaches back nearly a century. Smithsonian records and surviving sheet music identify Hoagy Carmichael as the composer and Stuart Gorrell as the lyricist, and show the song was published in 1930 by Southern Music Publishing Co. in New York, New York. What began as a published standard in the early swing era later became inseparable from Ray Charles, whose 1960 recording is the version most closely associated with the song.

That association gave the song a second life in public memory. In 1979, Georgia made Ray Charles’ rendition the official state song, a rare example of a recording becoming so dominant that it reshaped the song’s civic identity. The state’s embrace reinforced the way "Georgia On My Mind" travels between private longing and public symbol, with the title evoking a place as much as a melody.

CBS News Sunday Morning launched the Essential American Songbook on June 25, 2026, as part of a multimedia project built around 250 songs nominated by Sunday Morning contributors and notable Americans. The project arrives as the United States moves toward its 250th birthday, and Batiste’s performance places "Georgia On My Mind" inside that larger argument over which songs endure because they carry memory, geography and inheritance at once.

Batiste’s reading underscores why the song still matters. It is not just a standard preserved by repetition; it is a song that moved from sheet music to recording to state emblem, with each version adding another layer to its meaning. In the American songbook, "Georgia On My Mind" survives because it sounds personal and collective at the same time, a piece of Southern identity that has been repeatedly remade by American performers and listeners.