Jon Meacham joins Constitution Center’s push for America’s 250th birthday

Jon Meacham is now the Constitution Center’s semiquincentennial scholar as America marks 250 years of independence and wrestles with what story the country still shares.

Jon Meacham spent Independence Week at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia as the institution’s semiquincentennial scholar, a one-year appointment designed to anchor its civic and intellectual programming for America’s 250th birthday.

The role, announced by the center on February 11, 2026, puts Meacham at the center of a national argument over how the country should remember its founding. The 250th anniversary, also called the semiquincentennial, will be commemorated on July 4, 2026, the date America250 says marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The center used the moment to build a slate of public events around the anniversary. Its July 1 calendar in Philadelphia included an Independence Week Town Hall titled “The American Idea at 250,” with Meacham joined by former U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan and Harvard professor Danielle Allen. It also staged “Beat a Historian,” a trivia event built around questions from the center’s special “America’s 250th edition of Trivial Pursuit: Exploring America’s Story.”

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The National Constitution Center has cast its America at 250 effort as more than a ceremonial countdown. The center says it is meant to help visitors of all ages explore the ideas that launched the nation and the stories that continue to shape it today, a framing that puts constitutional democracy and public memory at the forefront of the anniversary.

Meacham’s appointment comes as multiple institutions are trying to define the commemoration at once. America250 describes itself as a nonpartisan national effort charged by Congress and says the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by Congress in 2016. The White House has its own Freedom 250 page tied to the July 4, 2026 milestone, underscoring that the anniversary is being shaped both by civic organizations and by the federal government.

Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

That competition of narratives also has a historical echo. PBS NewsHour has drawn a comparison between the mood around America’s 250th anniversary and the nation’s 1976 bicentennial, when public celebration and civic unease existed side by side. In 2026, the same tension is clear in the programming around Meacham: not just a birthday observance, but a test of whether Americans can still agree on a usable national story.