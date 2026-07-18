Jones leads Pirates past Guardians in smoke-delayed opener
Jared Jones struck out nine over six scoreless innings, and Pittsburgh opened the doubleheader with three home runs and a 7-1 win after smoke pushed the series back a day.
Wildfire smoke changed the schedule in Cleveland, but Jared Jones changed the game. The Pirates right-hander struck out nine over six scoreless innings, and Pittsburgh backed him with three home runs in a 7-1 win over the Guardians in the opener of a split doubleheader at Progressive Field.
Friday night’s series opener had been postponed because of poor air quality tied to wildfire smoke. The teams and the umpire crew met at 4:30 p.m., when the air quality index reached 203, a level described as very unhealthy and hazardous, before the matchup was reset for a day-night doubleheader.
Jones kept Cleveland from settling in. He allowed three hits and two walks over 74 pitches, 48 for strikes, and never let the Guardians turn the game into a long rally. For a Pirates club that entered the matchup at 50-47 in Baseball-Reference’s preview, the outing fit the kind of performance Pittsburgh has needed from its young rotation to stay relevant in a crowded National League race.
The offense did its part quickly and decisively. Esmerlyn Valdez hit a two-run home run, Jacob Gonzalez added another two-run shot, and Nick Gonzales followed with a solo homer to give Pittsburgh the cushion it needed against Guardians starter Gavin Williams. The Pirates’ power surge turned what could have been a tight midseason game into a one-sided result.
That matters because Cleveland came in with the better record in several game listings, at 51-47, and has spent much of the summer building wins through pitching, defense and contact. Pittsburgh interrupted that rhythm, and the result gave the Pirates a cleaner snapshot of where they stand entering the second half: when Jones is missing bats and the lineup supplies early power, they can look far more dangerous than their record suggests.
The game also carried the familiar pressure of late-July baseball, with the trade deadline approaching and every series shaping expectations for what comes next. A smoke delay had already altered the day around the ballpark, and Pittsburgh altered the scoreboard once play began, turning a weather-disrupted opener into a statement win against a club that had been difficult to move off balance.
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Andrea Vigano
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