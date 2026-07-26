Jonquel Jones leads Team Spoon past Team Coop in record WNBA All-Star game

Jonquel Jones delivered 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as Team Spoon beat Team Coop 129-122 before a record 19,783 at the United Center.

Jonquel Jones powered Team Spoon past Team Coop 129-122 in the WNBA All-Star Game, then took home MVP honors after finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The result came before an announced crowd of 19,783 at the United Center, a new WNBA All-Star attendance record that matched the league’s biggest stars with its largest live stage yet.

The game sat at the center of a Chicago weekend that spread across the United Center, Wintrust Arena and the Obama Presidential Center as the league marked its 30th season. Former President Barack Obama surprised the All-Stars at practice on July 24 at the Obama Presidential Center, adding another national spotlight to a showcase already built around Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.

Team Spoon carried much of the night’s draw with Clark and Wilson in the lineup, while Team Coop featured Bueckers and Reese among the names that turned the matchup into a fan-driven referendum on the league’s current star power. The score stayed close enough to keep the game competitive, but Jones separated herself with efficiency and control, producing a stat line that reflected both interior scoring and playmaking.

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The weekend also showed how quickly the league’s younger talent is moving into the center of the event. Azzi Fudd won the 3-point contest at Wintrust Arena on July 24 with 30 points in the final round, becoming the first rookie to win the event. Her performance widened the spotlight beyond the All-Star Game itself and gave the league another marketable name heading into the next stretch of the season.

The Indiana Fever added one more data point to the league’s momentum before the break. On July 23, Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 70 points in a 123-88 win over the Connecticut Sun, reinforcing how much of the WNBA’s current attention is concentrated around a small group of high-impact players. In Chicago, that concentration translated into tickets, television attention and a record crowd, while the 129-122 final suggested that the league’s talent is deep enough to keep its showcase games competitive even when the biggest names share the floor.