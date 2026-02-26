Jontay Porter, banned from the NBA for gambling violations, signs with the Seattle SuperHawks in the USBL, marking his return to professional basketball.

Jontay Porter, the former NBA player who received a lifetime ban for gambling violations, has signed with the Seattle SuperHawks in the United States Basketball League (USBL), marking his return to professional basketball after one of the sport’s most high-profile disciplinary actions.

Porter’s NBA Ban and Its Impact

Porter was handed a lifetime ban from the NBA in 2024 after an NBA investigation found that he had violated the league’s strict gambling policy. Multiple outlets including ESPN, CBS Sports, and The New York Times reported that the ban stemmed from Porter’s involvement in illegal betting activities while he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA’s official release at the time detailed that Porter had placed bets on NBA games, including some in which he did not participate, and had disclosed confidential information to bettors. The league’s official gambling policy strictly forbids players from participating in or facilitating sports betting on NBA games. The decision was widely covered as a clear message about the league’s zero-tolerance approach to gambling violations.

Signing with the Seattle SuperHawks

Despite the ban effectively ending his NBA career, Porter’s professional basketball journey was not over. On February 25, 2026, news broke via ESPN, CBS Sports, and The New York Times that Porter had signed with the Seattle SuperHawks of the USBL. The USBL is a minor professional league in the United States, which operates independently of the NBA and has its own eligibility requirements.

The Seattle SuperHawks roster now features Porter, who brings prior NBA and collegiate experience.

This move is not unprecedented, as the USBL has previously offered opportunities to players seeking to revive or continue their careers outside of the NBA.

Career Overview and Context

Before his ban, Porter played for the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA, as well as appearing in the NBA G League. According to Basketball-Reference.com, Porter’s NBA career included 37 games across multiple seasons, where he averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He was also a standout at the University of Missouri, posting notable statistics during his collegiate career.

The NBA’s decision to ban Porter was widely seen as an effort to protect the integrity of the game, especially as sports betting becomes increasingly intertwined with American professional sports. The league’s action was covered extensively, underscoring the seriousness with which the NBA views gambling-related infractions.

Looking Ahead

Porter’s signing with the SuperHawks raises questions about the role of alternative leagues for players disciplined by major organizations. While the USBL operates independently, it offers a platform for athletes like Porter to continue their professional careers, albeit outside the NBA’s spotlight.

As Porter joins the Seattle SuperHawks, his path will be watched closely by basketball fans and league officials alike. His return to the court highlights ongoing debates around discipline, second chances, and the growing influence of sports betting on professional basketball.