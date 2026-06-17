João Neves heads Portugal ahead in World Cup debut against Congo

João Neves rose unmarked in the sixth minute to give Portugal its first 2026 World Cup goal. The header was his first on football’s biggest stage.

Portugal’s World Cup opener against DR Congo became a clear snapshot of how Roberto Martínez’s side wants to play: stretch the pitch, work the wings and attack the box with pace and precision. Pedro Neto burst down the left at Houston Stadium, delivered a pinpoint cross and found João Neves completely free for a header in the sixth minute. The goal gave Portugal its first of the 2026 tournament and gave Neves his first World Cup goal, a fast start that set the tone in Group K.

The move was less about individual improvisation than about structure. Neto had room to accelerate on the flank, and Portugal’s runners moved the Congolese back line out of position just long enough for Neves to arrive unmarked at the back post. From there, the finish was routine only because the delivery and timing were so exact. For Portugal, it was the kind of early breakthrough that can shape a tournament match before the opposition settles.

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The opener also pointed to a familiar vulnerability for DR Congo, which was making its first World Cup appearance in 52 years and returning to the competition for the first time since 1974. Against a team widely considered one of the favorites in the tournament, the defense lost track of the key runner and allowed a clear header from close range. That kind of lapse, especially at the back post, is costly at this level and can quickly force a side to abandon its original plan.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

The night carried added weight for Portugal beyond the scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo was making his sixth World Cup appearance, a record in the men’s game, adding another historic layer to a campaign that already had significant expectations around it. Before kickoff, Portugal paid tribute to Diogo Jota with commemorative armbands and a gesture inside the stadium, and reports from Houston said Jota’s parents were in the stands as well.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For Neves, the header was a personal milestone as much as a team opening. For Portugal, it was evidence that the combination of width, service and movement can produce immediate pressure on opponents. For DR Congo, it was an early warning that one lapse in concentration can turn a landmark return to the World Cup into a difficult chase.