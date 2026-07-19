Jordan denies evacuation of Aqaba airport and seaport

Jordan said Aqaba’s airport and port were operating normally after a U.S. warning of a “specific and credible threat” sent rumors racing through a key Red Sea corridor.

Jordan said its Aqaba airport and Aqaba Port were operating normally after the U.S. Embassy in Amman said both had been evacuated because of a “specific and credible threat.” Government spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani said no decision had been issued to evacuate the facilities and that no potential threats had been recorded by the relevant authorities in the past several hours.

The denial mattered because Aqaba is Jordan’s only coastal outlet and its main Red Sea commercial gateway. King Hussein International Airport and Aqaba Port sit at the center of trade, travel and logistics in a country that relies on the corridor for cargo movement and passenger traffic, making any evacuation rumor capable of unsettling shipping schedules, air operations and market confidence.

AI-generated illustration

The embassy told Americans to refrain from traveling to either the airport or the seaport after raising its warning, creating a sharp public split with Jordan’s own account of the situation. Al-Momani’s statement was intended to calm that alarm, but it also showed how quickly information about a strategic site can become part of the security contest itself, especially when regional tensions are already high.

Aqaba’s location on the southern edge of Jordan gives it outsized importance. The city is not just a transport hub but a symbol of the state’s effort to keep commercial and travel routes open despite instability across the region. In a place where even brief disruption can affect tourism bookings, cargo handling and insurance assessments, official clarity becomes as important as physical security measures.

Xavi Talleda via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Jordanian authorities have faced a familiar challenge in recent months: preserving public calm while keeping contingency plans in reserve. By saying the airport and seaport had not been ordered closed, the government signaled that normal activity was supposed to continue. The public denial also underlined a broader reality for Jordan and its neighbors: ports and airports are often the first places where regional anxiety becomes visible, and the fight over a rumor can move nearly as fast as the threat that triggered it.