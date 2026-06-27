Jordan reaches first World Cup after decades of patient planning

After nine failed attempts, Jordan sealed its first World Cup place and turned a football breakthrough into a wider national and diaspora moment.

Jordan secured its first World Cup place in June 2025, ending nine previous qualifying attempts and turning a football breakthrough into a rare moment of national unity. FIFA counted Jordan among the 2026 tournament’s debutants after Iraq failed to catch South Korea, locking in the place that Jordan had been building toward for years.

The qualification did not come out of nowhere. Jordan had already reached the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final, its best finish in that competition, before losing to Qatar. It then carried that momentum into World Cup qualifying, scoring 32 goals, its highest total in a single qualifying campaign, and finishing second in AFC Third Round Group B. The numbers gave the run more weight than a single upset or hot streak: Jordan had become a team capable of sustaining pressure across an entire qualification cycle.

That rise also survived a major coaching change. Hussein Ammouta left after the Asian Cup and the second round of World Cup qualifiers, taking on a new challenge, and Jamal Sellami stepped in to keep the project moving. The continuity mattered because Jordan’s climb had been described as the product of long-term planning, not a one-off surge. FIFA has also pointed to the grit and determination of players such as Mousa Al-Tamari as part of the team’s identity, a useful shorthand for a squad that has spent years turning regional progress into global relevance.

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The national response has stretched well beyond stadiums and training camps. At a diaspora gathering in San Francisco, Jordanian lawmaker Ayatullah Freihat described the qualification as a historic milestone that transcended sport and reflected a broader national success story. That framing captures why the result resonated so widely: for Jordanians at home and abroad, the World Cup berth became a marker of collective achievement as much as athletic merit.

Jordan’s 2026 World Cup schedule now places it on the sport’s biggest stage against Austria on June 16, Algeria on June 22 and Argentina on June 27. For a country that had never before reached the finals, the rapid move from Asian Cup runner-up to World Cup debutant has already changed Jordan’s profile, giving its national team a new visibility and its diaspora a new point of pride.