Jordan Walker wins Home Run Derby as Harper, Schwarber headline Philadelphia showdown

Jordan Walker beat Kyle Schwarber in Philadelphia, where Bryce Harper’s early exit and a rare Phillies teammate pairing turned the Derby into a hometown show.

Jordan Walker won the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park, finishing off a field built for Philadelphia theater by outlasting Kyle Schwarber in the final. The Cardinals slugger’s victory came after Schwarber and Bryce Harper had given the crowd a rare all-Phillies pairing in baseball’s biggest power-hitting showcase.

The eight-man field was finalized July 10 and streamed live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. It included Tampa Bay Rays phenom Junior Caminero, New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice, Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone, Boston Red Sox All-Star Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals breakout star Jordan Walker, Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami. The setup gave MLB a national broadcast window and a clean star-driven format built around one thing: home runs in a home ballpark.

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Harper and Schwarber made Derby history before the first pitch. MLB said they were the first pair of Phillies teammates to compete in the same Home Run Derby, and the last teammates to enter together were Schwarber and Javier Báez for the Cubs in 2018. Harper also had history against Schwarber in the event, beating him in the 2018 Derby final. In Philadelphia, that combination of reunion and rematch turned the contest into a local draw as well as a leaguewide showcase.

Harper’s run ended in the first round after Schwarber launched 10 home runs, enough to eliminate the Phillies star before the event reached its closing bracket. Schwarber advanced deep enough to reach the final, but Walker finished the night with the title. ESPN noted that Harper and Schwarber had already delivered a home-run show in Philadelphia during the season, adding another layer of hometown resonance to a Derby that MLB and NBC Philadelphia had framed as a franchise-history moment.

Photo by NIKOLAI FOMIN

The night fit MLB’s broader effort to package its most visible sluggers as marketable personalities, not just stat lines. In Philadelphia, that meant selling the Derby as both a competition and a branded event: a nationally streamed stage, a home park backdrop and two Phillies stars drawing the kind of attention that can turn a midsummer exhibition into a marquee cultural product.