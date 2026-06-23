Jordan World Cup debut gives Palestinians a long-awaited berth

Jordan’s first World Cup berth has become a Palestinian milestone too, with millions in the kingdom claiming a shared place on football’s biggest stage.

Jordan’s first World Cup place has carried a meaning beyond football: for millions of Palestinians living in the kingdom, it offered a rare moment of recognition on the game’s biggest stage. Jordan secured its maiden FIFA World Cup berth on June 5, 2025, after a 3-0 away win over Oman and Iraq’s loss to South Korea, then entered FIFA’s 2026 tournament as part of Group J, where Algeria and Argentina were listed on the June 2026 schedule.

The symbolism rests on a long political and demographic history. After the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sought refuge in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the state granted citizenship to many under its 1954 Nationality Law. UNRWA says many Palestine refugees in Jordan obtain Jordanian nationality on that basis, while Jordanian officials say Palestinian refugees in the country make up the largest share of registered Palestine refugees across UNRWA’s five areas of operation.

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That history still shapes the way Jordan is seen, both at home and across the diaspora. There is no official Jordanian census that publicly gives an exact Palestinian share of the population, but a March 2024 Bertelsmann Stiftung excerpt said Palestinians and their descendants make up the majority of Jordan’s population. The numbers underscore the scale of that connection: Jordan’s official estimated population was 11,552,876 in 2024, while Palestine’s was 5,289,152.

The refugee picture also remains active, not just historical. As of September 2025, UNRWA had registered 19,572 Palestine Refugees from Syria in Jordan, including 2,900 people without any nationality who faced severe restrictions on work, education and health care. In that context, Jordan’s World Cup debut has resonated as more than a national sporting first. It has been experienced by many Palestinians in Jordan as visibility, representation and a rare moment when a team carrying Jordan’s colors also reflects a wider Arab and Palestinian story.

Berthold Werner via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For Palestinian families in Jordan, the tournament berth connects a modern sporting achievement to a century of upheaval, citizenship and adaptation. The World Cup stage now reflects not only Jordan’s breakthrough, but also the deep ties that have made its football moment feel shared far beyond Amman.