Jordania scores first on Argentina, but champions win 3-1

Mousa Al-Tamari pierced Argentina’s defense in the 55th minute, but Lionel Messi’s late finish restored control as the champions won 3-1 and finished perfect in Group J.

Jordan found a clean opening against the world champions and used it to briefly tilt the match in Arlington. Mousa Al-Tamari scored in the 55th minute at Dallas Stadium, finishing a low cross from Ehsan Haddad and giving Jordan its first goal of the tournament, before Argentina answered and pulled away for a 3-1 win.

The move that broke Argentina’s shutout was direct and precise. Haddad drove a rasante ball across the area, Al-Tamari slid in to meet it with his left foot, and Emiliano Martínez was beaten from close range. It was the first goal Argentina conceded in the entire group stage, a sharp reminder that even a favored side can be exposed when the back line is forced to turn and recover at speed.

Argentina had already secured qualification before kickoff and entered the final Group J match with a perfect record. Jordan was playing in its first World Cup, which made Al-Tamari’s goal carry symbolic weight even in defeat. For a few minutes, the underdog had unsettled the defending champion and turned the closing stretch of the group into a test of concentration rather than a formality.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Argentina regained control and finished the match with the result it expected. Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored in the final phase, adding another goal to a win that kept Argentina perfect through the group stage. Lautaro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso also featured as Argentina managed the game after Jordan’s brief surge.

The FIFA match report listed kickoff at 21:00 local time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on June 27. Jordan’s breakthrough lasted only briefly, but it was enough to show how quickly a straight run and a low delivery can crack a defense that had looked untouched until Al-Tamari arrived at the near moment.