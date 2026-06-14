José Ramírez breaks left hand, Guardians face major lineup blow

José Ramírez fractured his left hamate bone on a swing Friday, stripping Cleveland of its franchise anchor as the Guardians try to protect first place.

José Ramírez’s fractured left hamate bone turned Cleveland’s 3-1 win over Detroit into a far costlier night. The Guardians lost their centerpiece at the exact moment they had climbed back to first place in the American League Central, and now they face an extended stretch without the player around whom so much of their offense and identity is built.

Ramírez was hurt on a swing leading off the fifth inning at Progressive Field, a cut that ended with a foul popout to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. Manager Stephen Vogt said imaging showed a fractured left hamate bone, and the club expects Ramírez to go on the injured list while doctors decide the best course of treatment, with surgery likely within days. Vogt said the team would know more on Sunday, June 15, 2026.

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The timing could hardly be worse for Cleveland. Ramírez had played in all 72 of the Guardians’ games this season, and he entered the injury with a modest .238 average, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs, production that still carried major weight for a seven-time All-Star who has finished in the top four in MVP voting five times. He also set the franchise record for games played on April 6, 2026, reaching 1,620 appearances, a mark that underscored how central he has become to the organization since his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2013.

Cleveland was already running thin by the time Ramírez left. Chase DeLauter exited with a right rib contusion after crashing into the outfield wall, and Angel Martínez left with a left foot bruise, leaving the Guardians without three of their top hitters after each had only one at-bat. The club had been building momentum in first place at 39-33, while Detroit sat at 29-42, but the injury surge instantly changed the shape of the series and the standings race.

Ramírez has handled this kind of setback before. He had surgery on Aug. 26, 2019, for a right hamate fracture and returned to Cleveland’s lineup on Sept. 24, 2019, then went 2-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs against the White Sox in his first game back. Cleveland will need something close to that kind of jolt again, because losing Ramírez now takes away the club’s best bat, most dependable presence and most recognizable star just as the season begins to harden into a division fight.