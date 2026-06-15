Josh Duggar is fine despite transfer to federal medical facility

Josh Duggar’s move to FMC Fort Worth did not confirm illness, and his lawyer said he is fine as prison records show a transfer from Seagoville.

Josh Duggar’s transfer to FMC Fort Worth has fueled questions about his health, but the narrow facts point to a Bureau of Prisons placement change, not a confirmed medical crisis. His lawyer said Duggar is “fine” after the move, and prison officials declined to discuss his condition because of privacy laws.

Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, was convicted in federal court in 2021 on one count of receiving child sexual abuse material. The U.S. Department of Justice said he repeatedly downloaded and viewed images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including prepubescent children and sadistic abuse, and said he accessed the partition to download child sexual abuse material from the internet multiple times over the course of three days in May 2019. He was sentenced in May 2022 to 151 months in prison, or 12 years and 7 months, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

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Federal records showed that Duggar was moved on June 2, 2026, from FCI Seagoville in Texas to FMC Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. The Federal Bureau of Prisons describes FMC Fort Worth as “an administrative security federal medical center with a detention center,” a designation that can house inmates who need medical or mental health services. That placement can prompt speculation, but it does not, by itself, establish that an inmate has a serious condition or is in immediate danger.

Beau Brindley, Duggar’s attorney, said Duggar was “fine” despite the transfer. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to discuss Duggar’s health status, citing privacy protections. The move also came without advance notice to Duggar’s legal team, adding to the sense of opacity around how and why federal prisoners are shifted between facilities.

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The transfer landed as Duggar was also fighting to overturn his case. In early June 2026, a federal judge denied his motion to vacate his conviction, ruling that the filing came too late and finding his account not credible. His projected release date was reportedly moved from Dec. 23, 2032, to Feb. 2, 2033, after prison rule violations, including a contraband cellphone and another rules issue. FMC Fort Worth, which also houses Joe Exotic, is now the latest stop in a case defined less by public conjecture than by the federal system’s limited disclosure and strict custody rules.