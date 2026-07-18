Josh Kerr breaks men's mile world record in London Diamond League

Josh Kerr finally took down Hicham El Guerrouj’s 3:43.13, ending a 27-year hold on the men’s mile record in London’s Emsley Carr Mile.

Josh Kerr broke the men’s mile world record at London Stadium, ending Hicham El Guerrouj’s 3:43.13 after 27 years and bringing Britain’s mile lineage back to the top of the event. The run came in the Emsley Carr Mile, the traditional London fixture inside the Diamond League meeting.

El Guerrouj set the old standard in Rome on 7 July 1999, and World Athletics’ mile record progression lists it as the benchmark that had stood through one of the longest stretches of record stability in modern athletics. Kerr arrived in London with a personal best of 3:45.34, already the British record, and ranked as the sixth-fastest miler in history before the attempt.

The record fell because the attempt was built as a serious assault rather than a ceremonial appearance. Kerr had framed the season around Project 222, with custom-built spikes, pacers and a fully optimized training plan all designed around the same goal: 222 seconds, or 3:42. His buildup had made clear that he was treating London not as a one-off, but as a concentrated push to attack a mark that had resisted almost every challenge since 1999.

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The setting also helped. London Stadium delivered a capacity-crowd atmosphere, and the field was strong enough to keep the race honest. Neil Gourley, the European indoor mile record-holder and 2025 world indoor silver medallist, was among the athletes on the start list, giving Kerr a domestic rival with global credentials inside the same race.

That combination of preparation, pacing, competition and conditions explains why the record changed now. Kerr did not arrive as an outsider taking a wild shot at history; he arrived as Britain’s best active miler, backed by a year-long plan and a field that matched the scale of the attempt. It also placed him in the same national tradition as Roger Bannister, Sebastian Coe, Steve Cram and Steve Ovett, the names that have defined British middle-distance running for generations.

Source: reuters.com

The result signals a shift ahead of the next major global championships. Kerr’s breakthrough confirms that the men’s mile remains a living championship event, not a relic of old records, and that the next global field will have to deal with a Brit who has already solved the hardest barrier on the clock.