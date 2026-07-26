Joshua’s comeback win over Prenga revives long-awaited Fury fight talks

Joshua was dropped twice by Kristian Prenga, then stopped him in round two, turning his Fury build-up into a fresh test of doubt.

Anthony Joshua’s chaotic return in Jeddah did not just revive talk of Tyson Fury. It turned the long-awaited heavyweight matchup into a sharper commercial and sporting question after Joshua was knocked down twice in the first round before stopping Kristian Prenga by second-round knockout.

The 36-year-old former world champion fought at the Jeddah Superdome under the banner of “The Comeback,” with Matchroom Boxing staging the bout on DAZN PPV as a warm-up for the Fury fight that has hovered over Joshua’s career for years. Prenga entered with a 20-1 record and 20 knockouts, but he was not established at world level, and Joshua still had to survive a scare before closing the show.

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That sequence matters because Joshua had said before the fight that there was “no future” for the Fury bout if he did not beat Prenga. Instead of a smooth re-entry, Joshua’s win gave promoters a split verdict: the result kept the super-fight alive, while the two knockdowns raised new questions about whether he can absorb pressure from elite heavyweight opposition.

The Fury fight has been stuck in negotiations, promoter disputes and television wrangling for more than a decade. BBC Sport described the saga as “more than a decade of posturing and power struggles - a soap opera of warring promoters, shifting managers, fractured television deals and failed negotiations - it has finally come down to this.” Joshua’s comeback, planned months earlier for July in Saudi Arabia before ending up in Jeddah, was designed to be the final step toward that marketable finish.

Eddie Hearn has dismissed Tyson Fury’s suggestion that Joshua might not show up for the super-fight, and he argued that Joshua needed the Prenga bout to build momentum. Matchroom Boxing went further after the result, saying Joshua’s comeback “clears the path” for the much-anticipated megafight. Fury had already been linked to a 2026 showdown, with later reporting indicating the clash had been signed for the fourth quarter of 2026, even as he boxed Mariusz Wach in Thailand the day before Joshua’s fight.

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Joshua had insisted in pre-fight interviews that his focus stayed on Prenga despite the noise around Fury, while Prenga claimed he would “break” Joshua’s plans. Instead, Joshua’s recovery after two early knockdowns restored the fight’s intrigue without settling the argument over whether the former champion is ready for Fury’s level.