JPMorgan Confirms Closing Trump Accounts After Capitol Attack

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has acknowledged that it closed accounts belonging to former President Donald J. Trump in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a move the bank says was driven by its risk management protocols and regulatory obligations.

Bank Admits to Account Closures Linked to January 6

The New York Times reported that JPMorgan admitted to shutting down several accounts associated with Trump, becoming one of the largest U.S. financial institutions to take such action following the events in Washington, D.C. This admission follows previous media reports and public scrutiny about how major banks responded to the Capitol riot.

Compliance and Risk Management Procedures

JPMorgan’s decision aligns with established banking compliance procedures, which require financial institutions to assess reputational and legal risks posed by politically exposed persons or clients implicated in potentially unlawful activities. The closures occurred as part of the bank’s response to the heightened scrutiny of customers’ involvement or association with the January 6 attack, a process consistent with federal guidelines on suspicious activity and risk assessment. The bank’s official records, such as in its 2023 Annual Report, outline the scope of its risk management and compliance policies, which were cited as the basis for these actions.

Industry-Wide Response and Regulatory Context

The move by JPMorgan mirrors decisions made by other major financial institutions in the aftermath of January 6. Congressional hearings and oversight reports, including those available from the House Oversight Committee, have detailed how banks reviewed and in some cases closed accounts for individuals and organizations linked to the attack. These actions were conducted in accordance with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) guidance on account closures when there is suspicion of illicit activities or reputational risk.

Many banks increased scrutiny of political and high-profile accounts in early 2021.

Industry data from the FDIC shows a spike in account reviews and closures in the months following the Capitol riot.

JPMorgan is among several institutions to publicly acknowledge compliance actions related to January 6.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Scrutiny

The closure of Trump’s accounts by JPMorgan underscores the ongoing tension between political figures and the financial system. Banks are obligated under the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering regulations to monitor for suspicious activity, particularly when it concerns public figures whose actions may expose the institution to legal or reputational harm.

The bank’s admission also highlights the challenges faced by financial institutions in balancing regulatory obligations with public and political pressures. While JPMorgan did not release specific details about the balances or nature of the accounts closed, the public acknowledgment marks a significant step in transparency regarding the bank’s post-January 6 compliance actions.

Looking Ahead

As regulatory scrutiny of high-profile clients continues, major banks may face further pressure to disclose and justify their risk and compliance decisions. The situation has also prompted renewed calls for clarity in how banks apply risk management standards, especially in politically sensitive contexts. For now, JPMorgan’s actions set a precedent for how the industry navigates the intersection of finance, politics, and regulatory oversight in the wake of national events.