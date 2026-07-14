JPMorgan posts record quarterly profit as Dimon touts strong markets

JPMorgan’s profit hit a record $21.2 billion as trading and dealmaking boomed, but Dimon warned the risks were “shifting below the surface.”

JPMorgan Chase posted its highest quarterly profit ever, with second-quarter net income of $21.2 billion, or $7.70 a share, powered by a surge in equities trading, a rebound in investment banking and another quarter of record revenue across all of its major businesses. The bank said it held $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, underscoring the scale of a franchise that continues to outpace rivals.

Jamie Dimon used the results to describe a market backdrop that still favors the biggest banks. On the analyst call, the chief executive said the banking environment was “close to as good as it gets” and called markets “very healthy, active, exuberant,” with prices and volumes both running high. JPMorgan’s investor-relations materials also showed the company’s next quarterly earnings call is scheduled for October 13, 2026, after the July 14 call that accompanied the release.

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The quarter’s strength was not evenly distributed through the financial system. Bloomberg said JPMorgan’s equities trading revenue climbed 86% from a year earlier to $6.03 billion, while Reuters said investment-banking fees reached their highest level since 2021, helped by big-ticket IPOs and dealmaking. JPMorgan also booked a $4.6 billion gain tied to its Visa stake, a boost that inflated the quarter’s already record-setting bottom line.

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Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That mix of market-driven gains and capital-markets activity is why the quarter looks more like a peak than a new normal. JPMorgan said revenue hit record highs across every business line, including consumer and community banking, asset and wealth management, and commercial and investment banking, and it said its wealth unit drew nearly 44,000 first-time investors, a quarterly record. But Dimon also warned that risks were “shifting below the surface,” pointing to sticky inflation and geopolitical tensions even as he said the U.S. economy remained resilient, with business investment and hiring still strong. For consumers and smaller lenders, the message is blunt: the biggest bank in America is thriving on a rare combination of robust markets, heavy dealmaking and strong fee income, and that is not the same thing as a broad-based banking boom.