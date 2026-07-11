Jude Bellingham's World Cup rise shows England's future star

Bellingham opened England's 6-2 win over Iran at 19 years and 145 days, then drove a run that ended only against France. His return made England feel built around him.

Jude Bellingham announced himself at the 2022 World Cup by opening England’s scoring against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, a goal that came on 21 November and put him in the record books at 19 years and 145 days. England won 6-2, and Bellingham became the country’s second-youngest World Cup scorer, behind only Michael Owen.

That goal was more than a personal milestone. It gave Gareth Southgate a midfielder whose influence stretched beyond age or profile, and it changed the feel of England’s tournament from the first whistle. Bellingham called it “a really proud moment” and said England needed to keep the same level and mentality for the rest of the competition. Southgate’s view was more pointed still: Bellingham’s biggest strength, he said, was his mentality, along with his drive and desire to learn and improve.

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England leaned on that quality again when Bellingham was central to the 3-0 win over Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on 4 December. FIFA noted that he became the second English teenager after Michael Owen to start a World Cup knockout match, a sign of how quickly Southgate had come to trust him in the biggest games. The teenager’s presence gave England a different edge, not just because he could score, but because the team looked more assured and more urgent with him in it.

That reputation had been built before Qatar. In October 2022, Bellingham became the youngest player ever to score in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund, against Sevilla, after already being handed captaincy duties in multiple matches. Birmingham City had earlier retired his No. 22 shirt after he left the club in 2020, and by the time he reached the World Cup he was already being discussed as one of England’s brightest midfield talents.

The reaction inside the England camp underlined how far Bellingham’s standing had risen. Gary Lineker called him “unbelievably good” and “the leader in this team”. Luke Shaw said “the world is his oyster”. Phil Foden said he had “no weakness in his game” and believed he could become the best midfielder in the world. Jordan Henderson said Bellingham had an “incredible mentality” and was a “one-off”.

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England’s run ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France on 10 December in Doha. Even in elimination, Bellingham had already altered England’s psychological identity: the side looked calmer, faster and more certain with him in the middle, and that same reliance now raises a harder question for Southgate’s next major tournament.