Judge approves Musk SEC settlement over Twitter stake disclosure

A judge approved Elon Musk’s $1.5 million SEC deal even after calling it full of “red flags,” ending a clash over his late Twitter stake disclosure.

A federal judge approved Elon Musk’s settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, clearing a case over how he disclosed his early Twitter stake even as she said the deal raised “significant misgivings” and “red flags.” U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan ruled in Washington, D.C., that the settlement did not meet the high threshold for rejection.

The dispute centered on Musk’s March and April 2022 purchases of Twitter shares, which the SEC said he failed to disclose for 11 days after crossing the 5% ownership threshold. The agency alleged that the delay let Musk keep buying stock at prices that had not yet fully reflected his growing stake, allowing him to acquire more than $500 million in shares at artificially low prices.

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The SEC estimated that the disclosure lag gave Musk about $150 million in additional value. Under the settlement, a trust in Musk’s name will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty, and Musk will not admit wrongdoing. He will also keep the benefit the SEC said he gained from the delayed filing, leaving the penalty far below the alleged financial advantage.

The case began when the SEC filed suit on January 14, 2025, then amended the complaint on May 4, 2026, to add the Elon Musk Revocable Trust dated July 22, 2003, as a defendant. The agency’s decision to bring the trust into the case underscored how closely regulators tied the disclosure delay to Musk’s personal investment vehicle, even as the court concluded that its role was limited to reviewing whether the agreement crossed the legal line for rejection.

Geoff Livingston via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Musk ultimately paid $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022 and later renamed the company X. The settlement closes one of the most closely watched disclosure fights around his market moves, but it does so without forcing him to surrender the alleged gains from the delay, a result that leaves the larger question of deterrence to regulators, investors and later legal fights.