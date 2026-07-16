Judge awards Hunter Biden $1.7 million in defamation case against Patrick Byrne

A federal judge found Patrick Byrne’s attacks were part of a coordinated strategy and hit him with $1.7 million in punitive damages in Hunter Biden’s defamation case.

A federal judge awarded Hunter Biden $1.7 million in punitive damages after finding that Patrick Byrne’s public attacks were part of a “coordinated strategy” rather than excusable neglect. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson also granted Biden $1 in nominal damages in the Central District of California and ordered Byrne to pay $34,969.20 in sanctions within 14 days, with an additional $1,000 per day if he did not pay after that deadline.

Wilson’s July 10 order capped a defamation fight that began with a June 27, 2023 interview Byrne gave to Capitol Times Magazine. In that interview, Byrne claimed Hunter Biden sought an $800 million bribe from Iran in exchange for helping thaw about $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets and influence U.S.-Iran policy. Biden sued Byrne on November 8, 2023.

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Wilson found that Byrne engaged in “intentional misrepresentation with conscious disregard” for Biden’s rights and said the false claim was not an isolated lapse. Wilson wrote that Byrne repeatedly reposted the accusations on social media and encouraged followers to spread them further. He also said Byrne failed to produce documentary evidence that could make the story reasonably believable.

Source: the Guardian

The judge described Byrne’s litigation conduct as a separate problem. Byrne missed hearings, refused to comply with discovery, failed to provide required contact information, and fired his legal team on the first day of the July 2025 trial, which never reached a jury. Wilson said those delays amounted to a coordinated strategy, not excusable neglect.

Photo by Boko Shots

Bryan Sullivan, Biden’s lawyer, called the ruling “a complete vindication” for his client. The case also followed a broader online campaign around the false claim, which resurfaced after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, with Biden saying Byrne used that moment to suggest the alleged conduct had broader consequences.

Center for Strategic & International Studies via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Byrne, 63, stepped down as Overstock.com’s chief executive in 2019 after a relationship with Maria Butina and later emerged as a prominent supporter of efforts to challenge the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.