Judge blasts Trump tax return lawsuit as bad faith collusion

Judge Kathleen Williams said Trump’s $10 billion IRS suit was filed in bad faith, then referred one lawyer for discipline and voided a collusive settlement.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Monday said Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit over the leak of his tax returns was filed for an “improper purpose” and in “bad faith,” then referred one of his lawyers for possible disciplinary action. The ruling went further than a routine rebuke: Williams concluded Trump and his lawyers had manipulated the judicial process, while also delivering a harsh criticism of the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

The underlying lawsuit was filed in January 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and centered on the leak of Trump’s tax returns. Williams said the case was not pursued to vindicate a legitimate legal injury, but as part of a broader effort that pushed the dispute far beyond the IRS records fight itself. That conclusion matters because it turns the case from a privacy dispute into a judicial finding that the litigation strategy itself crossed the line.

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The case later became tied to a controversial settlement approved in May 2026 that created a $1.776 billion, or $1.8 billion, “anti-weaponization” fund. The settlement also barred the IRS from taking action against Trump over prior tax returns. Williams later voided or nullified that agreement after finding it amounted to collusion and was used to shield Trump and his family from potential tax audits. In practical terms, the judge’s move stripped away the legal cover that had been built around the settlement and signaled that the court would not accept a deal that appeared designed to protect a sitting president from normal tax scrutiny.

The ruling also widened the spotlight on the Justice Department’s role in the matter. Williams criticized how the department handled the case, and the decision left Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche facing possible criticism or discipline in connection with the litigation. That adds a public institution into the same frame as Trump’s private legal team, underscoring how the dispute became entwined with executive branch pressure and the use of government power in service of a presidential defense.

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For Trump, the decision is a sharp reminder that even an aggressive legal strategy has limits when a judge finds the case was built in bad faith. For the IRS and the Justice Department, it is a warning that settlements tied to presidential political protection can be unwound once a court decides the process itself was tainted.