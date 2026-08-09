Judge blocks Pentagon from blacklisting WuXi AppTec as military-linked

A federal judge blocked the Pentagon from labeling WuXi AppTec military-linked, saying the government lacked evidence and freezing a move that could hit drug supply chains.

A federal judge blocked the Pentagon from adding WuXi AppTec to a list of companies believed to support Beijing’s military, handing the Chinese biotech giant a temporary reprieve in one of the sharpest clashes yet between U.S. national-security policy and global drug supply chains. The ruling came on Aug. 7 and stopped the Defense Department from moving ahead with a designation that could have damaged WuXi’s business before the company had a chance to fight it fully in court.

The case matters because the Pentagon’s list reaches far beyond symbolism. A blacklisting can affect procurement decisions, investor confidence, banking relationships and the willingness of U.S. companies to keep doing business with a target. For WuXi AppTec, one of China’s best-known drug discovery and manufacturing services firms, the move risked recasting work centered on lab services, drug development and contract manufacturing as a national-security problem.

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The judge found the government lacked evidence to justify the designation, and the reasons offered did not support a “Chinese military” label. That result slowed Washington’s effort to use military-linked blacklists as pressure points against Chinese companies seen as strategically sensitive. It also showed how courts can complicate the government’s use of sanctions-style tools when agencies cannot make the legal case stick.

The dispute has been building for more than a year. In February 2024, House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mike Gallagher, ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Sens. Gary Peters and Bill Hagerty sent a letter to the Departments of Treasury, Defense and Commerce calling for an investigation of WuXi AppTec. By Jan. 7, 2025, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. had filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Defense Department and senior officials, making the fight a formal legal battle long before the Aug. 7 ruling.

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The pause does not end the broader campaign against Chinese biotechnology and advanced manufacturing. Washington has been tightening scrutiny of sectors policymakers view as potential vulnerabilities in a future conflict or supply disruption, and WuXi sits near the center of that strategy. The company has also addressed customers directly in an open letter as it worked to reassure business partners that the dispute would not abruptly sever its role in international drug development networks.