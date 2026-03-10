Judge Warns Trump’s Successor Attorneys in Defamation Case

A federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s defamation case signaled strong scrutiny of his changing legal teams, warning that even new attorneys may face removal.

Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, presiding over the high-profile defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump, has expressed mounting frustration with the frequent changes in Trump’s legal representation. According to reporting from The New Republic, Judge Kaplan went so far as to threaten the removal of not only Trump’s former attorney, Alina Habba, but also her replacement counsel, underscoring ongoing concerns about compliance with court procedures and the ethical conduct of the defense team.

Background: A Pattern of Legal Team Changes

The defamation suit, which accuses Trump of making false statements about Carroll after she alleged sexual assault, has already seen multiple shifts in Trump’s legal roster. Court records reveal that high-profile attorney Alina Habba previously represented Trump before being succeeded by a new team. Judge Kaplan’s latest warning highlights that the court’s scrutiny will not be limited to just the outgoing attorney but will also encompass any successors who fail to meet professional standards or court orders.

Judicial Concerns About Attorney Conduct

Judge Kaplan’s warning is notable in the context of strict ethical standards for attorneys practicing in federal court. The judge’s explicit threat to remove successive lawyers signals a proactive approach to safeguarding the legal process and maintaining the integrity of courtroom proceedings. Such judicial intervention is rare, typically reserved for situations where counsel repeatedly violate procedural rules or disrupt the administration of justice.

Implications for the Case and Broader Litigation

Frequent legal team changes may reflect underlying strategic disagreements or attempts to reset the defense approach, but can also raise questions about compliance with court orders.

The judge's actions are consistent with efforts to manage federal caseloads efficiently and avoid unnecessary disruptions.

What Readers Should Know Going Forward

The warning from Judge Kaplan reinforces the seriousness with which the federal courts view attorney conduct, especially in nationally watched cases involving public figures. The judge’s willingness to consider removing not only current but also future defense attorneys signals a strong commitment to orderly and ethical proceedings. This stance could set a precedent for how federal courts handle repeated attorney changes and compliance issues in other high-profile civil litigation.

For those interested in the procedural history and filings related to the case, the official docket report offers a comprehensive look at every motion and order issued thus far.

Conclusion

The latest developments in Carroll v. Trump highlight the judiciary’s role in enforcing ethical standards and ensuring that high-profile cases proceed according to the rules. With Judge Kaplan’s pointed warning, the focus remains squarely on the conduct of attorneys as the case moves forward, and all participants will be under close scrutiny to adhere to court expectations.