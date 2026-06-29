Judge delays Luigi Mangione federal trial to January 2027

Mangione’s federal case now starts in January 2027 after a state-trial conflict and failed plea talks pushed the schedule back.

Luigi Mangione’s federal trial has been pushed to January 2027, stretching a closely watched case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson into a third calendar year. The delay followed Mangione’s request to move the federal case because his state trial had already been set for June 8, 2026, creating a direct scheduling conflict.

Mangione is accused of killing Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan. Federal prosecutors charged him in the Southern District of New York on Dec. 19, 2024, with stalking and murder-related counts, and he has pleaded not guilty in both the federal and state cases. The case has drawn intense attention because it sits at the intersection of a high-profile corporate killing, parallel prosecutions, and questions about how far the government can go in a capital-eligible case.

Judge Margaret Garnett ruled on Jan. 30, 2026, that Mangione will not face the death penalty in the federal case, after prosecutors initially pursued a death-eligible count. That ruling narrowed one of the biggest disputes in the case, but it did not make the litigation any simpler. Mangione’s defense and federal prosecutors later discussed a possible plea deal in late June 2026, yet those talks fell apart, leaving the parties on track for trial instead of resolution.

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The federal case was originally scheduled to begin with jury selection on Sept. 8, 2026, with opening statements set for Oct. 13. It was later moved to Jan. 5, 2027, with opening statements now scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027. The new timeline means the federal jury will not be seated until more than two years after Thompson was killed, prolonging the wait for Thompson’s family and keeping the case in the public eye well into next year.

Mangione’s push for a later date reflects the reality of major criminal prosecutions, where overlapping state and federal cases, death penalty rulings, plea negotiations, and trial preparation can force judges to move calendars repeatedly. In this case, the delay also preserves Mangione’s ability to prepare separate defenses in two systems while prosecutors continue to press murder-related charges in federal court.