Judge keeps case alive over Mike Lindell parade pillow giveaway

A Minnesota judge found probable cause that Mike Lindell's parade pillow tosses may have crossed the line from campaigning into illegal voter inducement.

A Minnesota administrative judge kept a complaint against Mike Lindell alive after finding probable cause to believe campaign-branded pillows handed out at a Delano Fourth of July Parade may have violated state election law. The case turns on whether free items tied to a candidate, not just cash or explicit promises, can count as something of monetary value offered to influence voters.

Dan Fiskum filed the Fair Campaign Practices complaint on July 22, 2026, alleging that Lindell and others from his campaign "threw pillows to spectators" during the parade in Delano, Minnesota, and that the packaging said "Mike Lindell for Governor." The filing cites Minn. Stat. § 211B.13, which bars a person from willfully giving, promising, or lending money, food, liquor, clothing, entertainment, or any other thing of monetary value to induce or deter a vote in a particular way. The complaint described the pillows as worth about $35.

Lindell rejected the accusation and told WCCO the pillows were actually worth $4.90. He said his team had checked the rules and "dotted their Is and crossed their Ts." The dispute matters because the law does not stop at cash payments. A pillow, T-shirt, meal, or other giveaway can trigger scrutiny if election officials think it is being used to sway how someone votes rather than simply to promote a campaign.

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Minnesota's parade rules add another layer. Under Minn. Stat. § 211B.205, if a public parade allows candidates, they must be allowed to participate for a fee no greater than the amount charged to other units in the parade. That leaves little room for a campaign to use a permitted civic event as a promotional platform while also offering spectators merchandise that may be treated as a benefit.

Questions about Lindell's smaller MyPillow giveaways at parades first surfaced in June. The complaint later reached the Court of Administrative Hearings, where a Minnesota administrative judge found it set forth a prima facie violation and ordered a probable cause hearing. That standard is enough to keep the case moving, but it is not a final ruling that Lindell broke the law. The outcome could become a reference point for unconventional campaigning far beyond Minnesota, especially if campaigns try to blur the line between candidate promotion and inducement with branded goods at public events.