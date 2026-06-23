Judge keeps Workday AI hiring bias lawsuit alive

A federal judge let Workday face claims its AI hiring tools screened out applicants, keeping alive a test case over who is liable when software does the sorting.

A federal judge in San Francisco kept alive a closely watched challenge to Workday’s AI hiring tools, preserving claims that automated screening software used by employers can carry legal responsibility when it filters out applicants before any human review. The ruling gives new weight to a case that has become a test of how U.S. law treats algorithmic decision-making in hiring, especially when the software is sold as a way to speed recruiting and reduce bias.

Judge Rita Lin rejected Workday’s argument that California anti-discrimination law could not reach applicants outside the state who were applying for jobs elsewhere. The suit, filed in the Northern District of California on Feb. 21, 2023, is led by Derek Mobley and also includes opt-in plaintiffs Sheilah Johnson-Rocha and Faithlinh Rowe. The case docket shows an amicus appearance by the AARP Foundation and participation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a sign of how far beyond one company the dispute has spread.

The claims target Workday’s AI-based applicant recommendation system, including tools used to score, sort, rank and screen candidates. Earlier filings said Mobley alleged he was rejected from more than 100 job applications over several years. The record also reflects claims under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, and disability-discrimination law, putting age, race and disability bias at the center of the case.

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The litigation has already produced important procedural rulings. Lin granted preliminary certification of an ADEA collective action on May 16, 2025, and a later order on March 6, 2026, addressed discovery disputes and allowed the case to move forward on certain claims. That matters because the fight is no longer just about one applicant’s rejection. It is now about what employers and software vendors must reveal about the systems they buy, including how the models are trained and what applicant signals are treated as red flags.

The stakes extend well beyond Workday. If the plaintiffs prove their case, the decision could pressure employers and vendors to disclose more about opaque hiring tools and could shape discovery battles in similar lawsuits nationwide. It could also strengthen arguments that the software vendor itself, not only the employer that makes the final hiring decision, should be treated as a responsible decision-maker when automated screening shuts applicants out at machine speed.