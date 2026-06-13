Judge lets First Brands pursue liquidation plan targeting insider lawsuits

A Houston judge let First Brands press a wind-down plan that would bankroll lawsuits against founder Patrick James and other insiders instead of handing control to a Chapter 7 trustee.

A Houston bankruptcy judge gave First Brands Group, LLC a chance to push a liquidation plan aimed at suing its indicted founder and other insiders, keeping the case out of an immediate Chapter 7 conversion. Judge Christopher M. Lopez said the auto-parts maker should be allowed to test whether creditors will back a wind-down strategy that could produce larger recoveries through litigation, even as the company carries more than $11 billion in debt.

The ruling matters because it turns First Brands’ collapse into an accountability fight as much as a liquidation. Some creditors and a government watchdog had sought Chapter 7, which would put the estate in the hands of a court-appointed trustee and likely speed up the shutdown. Lopez instead let the company advance its preferred path, with a July hearing set to decide whether to approve the plan.

First Brands filed for Chapter 11 on September 28, 2025, with 98 affiliated debtors. The Justice Department has said the company had about $5 billion in annual net sales, only $12 million in cash and more than $9 billion in liabilities when it entered bankruptcy. Federal prosecutors also allege that Patrick James, the founder and former chief executive, and former senior executive Edward James ran a yearslong fraud from at least 2018 through 2025, using fake collateral and double- and triple-pledged assets to secure financing.

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Those allegations sit at the center of the bankruptcy dispute. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have said lenders were misled by false financial statements and collateral claims, and the criminal case against Patrick James and Edward James includes conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, money laundering conspiracy and other charges. That backdrop has helped turn the bankruptcy into a broad litigation platform, with related adversary proceedings and creditor claims piling up alongside the main case.

First Brands filed its plan and disclosure statement on June 5, 2026, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. A disclosure-statement hearing was scheduled for June 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, underscoring how quickly the case has shifted from operational failure to a legal battle over who gets paid, when, and from whom.

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For creditors, the choice is stark: a fast Chapter 7 liquidation could bring an orderly end, but a litigation-driven wind-down offers the possibility of larger recoveries if insiders are found liable. For the broader auto-parts industry, First Brands has become a warning that hidden leverage, opaque financing and alleged collateral abuse can transform a supplier failure into years of costly courtroom fighting.