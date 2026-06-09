Judge orders Trump lawyers to explain missed BBC lawsuit deadline

A Miami judge ordered Trump’s lawyers to explain why they missed a BBC briefing deadline, raising the risk of sanctions in a $10 billion defamation fight.

A Miami federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s lawyers to explain why they missed a Friday deadline to respond to the BBC’s motion to dismiss his $10 billion defamation lawsuit, a procedural lapse with real consequences in a case already carrying political and media weight. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman did not impose sanctions immediately, but his order signaled that routine filing rules still applied even in a fight involving a sitting president and a major international broadcaster.

The missed filing came on June 5, after the BBC asked the court to throw out Trump’s case before the parties moved deeper into discovery. Altman told Trump’s legal team to show cause for what he described as their apparent disregard of court deadlines, a step that could lead to monetary penalties or other procedural sanctions if the judge decides the lapse was serious enough. If he accepts the explanation, the case would continue on the merits.

Trump sued in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on December 15, 2025, naming BBC Studios Distribution Limited, BBC Studios Productions Limited and the British Broadcasting Corporation as defendants. His complaint seeks $5 billion for defamation and another $5 billion for unfair trade practices, tying the dispute not just to alleged reputational harm but also to the broadcaster’s business conduct.

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The lawsuit centers on the BBC documentary Trump: A Second Chance?, which aired days before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump says the program edited his Jan. 6, 2021 speech in a way that made it look as if he urged supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, while leaving out context that he had also said some supporters should demonstrate peacefully. The BBC publicly apologized to Trump on November 13, 2025, called the edit an error of judgment and said it would not re-air the documentary or show it on its platforms, but it rejected the defamation allegations and said it would defend the lawsuit.

The case has already moved through several sharp procedural turns. On February 12, 2026, Altman denied the BBC’s request to pause discovery and set trial for February 2027, a sign that he was not inclined to slow the case for long. In March, the BBC filed its dismissal motion, arguing Trump had not plausibly alleged that the broadcaster knew the information was false or recklessly disregarded the truth. Trump’s lawyers then asked in May to stay discovery while they pursued a bid to shift related matters to a different judge.

The latest missed deadline gives the BBC another opening to press the argument that Trump’s side is not treating the case with the discipline the court expects. For Trump, the procedural hiccup risks weakening the force of a lawsuit that already depends on proving not just that the edit was misleading, but that the broadcaster crossed the high legal bar for defamation.