Judge pauses CFPB shutdown lawsuit pending confirmation of new director

A federal judge froze the CFPB shutdown suit until Brian Johnson’s confirmation fight is decided, leaving consumers in limbo on fees, fraud and lending oversight.

A federal judge paused a union lawsuit on Friday seeking to block the Trump administration from shutting down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, leaving the agency’s fate tied to the Senate fight over a new director. The hold put the courtroom battle on ice while everyday enforcement on credit cards, mortgages, bank fees and fraud remained uncertain.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she would resume the case after lawmakers decide whether to confirm Brian Johnson, a Capital One senior executive and former CFPB official, to lead the bureau. The pause reflected a leadership vacuum that has defined the agency for months, with Russell Vought serving as acting director since February 2025 and required by law to step down at the start of August.

The CFPB was created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 after the 2007-08 financial crisis, when Congress moved consumer finance powers out of seven federal agencies and into one office. The bureau says it protects consumers from unfair, deceptive or abusive practices and oversees mortgages, credit cards, debt collection, consumer reporting, deposit taking and other lending products. If the agency is weakened while the lawsuit stalls, the gap would be felt not in Washington briefing rooms but in the disputes and complaints that shape household finances.

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The legal fight began on February 9, 2025, when the National Treasury Employees Union sued after the acting CFPB director moved to halt work, cut funding and begin staffing reductions. One legal summary said Elon Musk posted “CFPB RIP” on February 7, 2025, and the next day the agency told staff to stop work. Jackson later issued a preliminary injunction on March 28, 2025, barring the administration from stopping CFPB work or firing employees, ordering terminated workers reinstated and blocking destruction of records and broad contract cancellations.

That order did not last. A federal appeals court on August 15, 2025, overturned the block and allowed layoffs to resume, underscoring how unstable the bureau’s position had become in court. By April 2026, reports said the Trump administration was seeking to shrink the workforce to 556 employees, down from more than 1,100 at the time and more than 1,700 when Trump returned to office.

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Johnson’s nomination was sent to the Senate on June 10, 2026. He previously served as the CFPB’s deputy director from 2018 to 2020 before joining Capital One, and the White House described him as the nominee for a five-year term. For now, Jackson’s pause leaves the next move with the Senate, and the broader question unresolved: whether the CFPB will remain a functioning regulator or continue to be pared back one ruling, one layoff and one leadership decision at a time.