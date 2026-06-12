Judge says 8647 is free speech as Trump threat debate intensifies

A judge said an '86-47' flag was protected speech just as federal agents investigated a giant mall tracing of the same numbers near the World War II Memorial.

A federal judge has drawn a sharp line between protest and threat, ruling that an “86-47” flag near the National Mall was protected political speech and could not be removed as a true threat against President Donald Trump. The dispute has since spread beyond the courtroom, after authorities responded to a large “8647” tracing on the Mall and sent Park Police and National Guard personnel to the scene.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss issued the temporary restraining order on June 1, blocking the National Park Service from taking down the flag displayed by Accountability Now USA. Moss said the phrase could not plausibly be read as violence against Trump and instead amounted to advocacy for his impeachment and removal from office. He also noted that the group held a permitted protest on Constitution Avenue, and court filings say Secret Service agents visited the demonstration on May 12 and were told participants wanted Trump out of office but did not wish him physical harm.

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That legal finding now sits beside a separate criminal case that has intensified the national argument over what “8647” means. On April 28, the Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey over an Instagram post showing seashells arranged to spell “8647,” arguing that the message threatened Trump, the 47th president. The same sequence has become a flash point for Trump opponents, who use it as a shorthand protest signal, drawing on “86,” restaurant slang for removing or getting rid of something.

Source: images.law.com

The latest confrontation came on June 11, when authorities responded to what appeared to be a giant tracing of “8647” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., near the World War II Memorial and close to the stretch between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. A Reuters photographer said the marking was visible from atop the Washington Monument before officials arrived. The Interior Department called it “deranged vandalism” and said Park Police would investigate and hold those responsible accountable; Park Police said grass samples were collected for testing and the cause of the discoloration had not yet been determined.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The timing sharpened the political charge. The markings appeared days before Trump’s June 14 birthday and as Washington prepared for America 250 events, including a 16-day Great American State Fair beginning June 25. With the Mall already central to the president’s own attention on refurbishing the Reflecting Pool, the fight over “8647” has become a test of how far federal authorities can go when a slogan, however inflammatory, sits in the unstable space between symbolic protest and a punishable threat.