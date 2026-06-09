Judge strikes down Trump-era rule limiting wind and solar subsidies

A federal judge restored the 5% safe harbor for wind and solar tax credits, reopening financing for projects racing to qualify before July 4, 2026.

Wind and solar developers regained a crucial tax-credit pathway after a federal judge in Washington vacated an IRS notice that had made it harder for projects to qualify for federal subsidies. The ruling reopened access to the long-used 5% safe harbor, a change that could help projects recover financing, rework stalled deals and keep their tax-credit eligibility alive as deadlines tighten.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated IRS Notice 2025-42 in full on June 6 in Oregon Environmental Council v. Internal Revenue Service, No. 1:25-cv-04400. The notice, issued on Aug. 15, 2025, had eliminated the safe harbor and pushed wind and solar developers toward the physical-work test as the main way to show that construction had begun. Kollar-Kotelly found the agency acted arbitrarily and capriciously and failed to adequately justify the shift.

The practical stakes are large. For capital-intensive wind farms and utility-scale solar projects, federal tax credits often determine whether a deal can close. Industry analyses cited in post-ruling assessments say projects generally must begin construction by July 4, 2026, or be placed in service by Dec. 31, 2027, to qualify under the current framework. Restoring the 5% safe harbor gives developers another route to lock in financing and move forward before those deadlines hit.

Environmental and clean-energy groups filed suit on Dec. 18, 2025, arguing that the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service had unlawfully undermined renewable energy and consumer interests. The court gave weight to reliance interests built over more than a decade of prior practice, a finding that could matter for projects that had paused fundraising, renegotiated contracts or delayed equipment orders while the rule remained in place.

Source: news-api.bloombergtax.com

The ruling adds to a series of setbacks for Donald Trump’s broader push to slow wind and solar development. It also highlights a deeper fight over executive power and investment certainty, with federal agencies trying to redraw eligibility rules even as developers, utilities and lenders depend on stable tax policy to plan multibillion-dollar projects. For now, the court has put the old safe harbor back in place, unless the decision is stayed or overturned on appeal.