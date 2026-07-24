Judge weighs subpoenas tied to New York Times Trump plane coverage

A federal judge pressed the Justice Department on subpoenas for four Times journalists, then the department backed off after questions about source-hunting.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian paused enforcement of subpoenas aimed at four New York Times journalists, then pushed the Justice Department on why it had not taken narrower steps before demanding newsroom records. By the end of Thursday’s hearing in Manhattan, the department agreed to withdraw the subpoenas, ending a fight that had quickly become a test of how far the government can go into a reporter’s files.

The subpoenas were issued July 11, 2026, and focused on reporting about alleged security problems involving Donald Trump’s new Air Force One, a jet described in multiple accounts as a Qatari-gifted plane. The demands sought grand jury testimony and phone records from the journalists, and the Times said the government was also seeking records tied to relatives in an effort to identify confidential sources.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker logged the case in New York, New York, on July 14 as a secret subpoena effort involving the reporters’ phone and text records. That detail sharpened the concern inside press-freedom circles, because subpoenas that reach into call logs, texts and family contacts can expose source networks even when no article is ever challenged in open court.

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The Times called the subpoenas a “brazen act” and later said they were an attempt to intimidate the free press. The Justice Department had framed the inquiry as a hunt for administration officials who leaked classified information, not a move against journalists themselves. Even so, the clash over four reporters and their records turned into a broader question about whether prosecutors can use compulsory process to pry into newsgathering when coverage touches the president’s personal and financial world.

For editors, First Amendment lawyers and investigative reporters, the stakes go beyond one dispute over one airplane. Subpoena fights like this one often set the practical boundaries for future investigations, especially when a president’s orbit produces leaks, records battles and pressure on confidential sources. Subramanian’s pushback, and the department’s retreat, left a clear signal that broad demands for reporter records will face close judicial scrutiny before they can force their way into a newsroom.