Judge’s clarification may limit NCAA’s new 5 for 5 rule

A Denver judge carved football players with pro contracts out of an NCAA eligibility order, narrowing a ruling that had opened a fifth season for the class of 2022.

A federal judge in Denver clarified an NCAA eligibility order on Sunday, narrowing a ruling that had briefly opened the door for some athletes to play a fifth college season. The new order says the injunction does not include football players who signed pro contracts, a cutback that could matter immediately for roster spots, scholarship planning and who gets one more year on the field.

The clarification follows a Friday ruling that had granted some athletes the right to play again after their eligibility ran out last school year. That earlier order was broad enough to cover all high school class of 2022 athletes seeking a fifth NCAA season, a group that includes players whose extra year could reshape depth charts and postseason chances at programs across the country. By drawing a line around football players who have already signed pro deals, the judge reduced the pool of athletes likely to benefit right away.

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The case lands as the NCAA is trying to move from the old patchwork of waivers and sport-specific rules to a single age-based eligibility model. The NCAA says the policy is not accurately called a “5 for 5” rule. Under the new standard, student-athletes who meet all eligibility requirements and enter college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday generally get up to five years of eligibility.

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NCAA materials say the Division I Cabinet unanimously approved the overhaul and that the changes will be fully implemented for the fall 2027 incoming class. That timeline means the Denver order intersects with both current eligibility fights and the NCAA’s broader effort to impose one national standard across sports. The rule replaces sport-specific eligibility rules and waivers, so any court-ordered exception can ripple through recruiting, compliance and roster construction well before the full rollout arrives.

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The legal fight moved quickly over the past few days, shifting from a ruling that could have affected a wide class of 2022 recruits to a narrower order that excludes football players with pro contracts. For athletes hoping to preserve an extra season, that can mean the difference between one more year in college and an earlier move to the professional level. For universities, the clarification may blunt the immediate impact of the NCAA’s new eligibility plan, but it does not remove the larger uncertainty surrounding how federal courts will treat the rule as the 2027 implementation date approaches.