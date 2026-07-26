July's Buck Moon will light up the night sky on July 29

The Buck Moon peaks July 29 at 14:36 UTC, but the clearest view comes at moonrise around sunset and again on July 30.

The Full Buck Moon will peak on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 14:36 UTC, and the best view will come as it rises near sunset. The lunar disk will look bright and round for several nights, especially July 28, 29 and 30.

Full moons are easiest to catch at moonrise because they appear low in the sky and stay visible all night, with the Moon highest around midnight. A full Moon looks like a complete circle because the Sun lights the entire side facing Earth. Clear weather will matter, and a darker observing spot away from streetlights will help the Moon stand out against a cleaner sky.

AI-generated illustration

The Buck Moon name comes from bucks, the male deer whose antlers are in peak growth in July. Those seasonal links have made July’s full moon part of a long line of traditional full moon names, and those names can vary by culture.

Jay Huang via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The timing shifts every year because the Moon’s cycle does not match the length of a calendar month. July’s full moon can land on a different date from year to year even though the Buck Moon remains the familiar name for the July full moon.