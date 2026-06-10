Jump Trading launches World Cup forecasting contest to recruit talent

Jump Trading used a World Cup forecasting contest to hunt for probabilistic thinkers, with paid fellowships at its Chicago headquarters on offer for top performers.

Jump Trading turned the 2026 FIFA World Cup into a hiring funnel, inviting contestants to predict match outcomes in the Jump Probability Cup and using the results to spot people who think well under uncertainty. The Chicago-based quantitative trading firm said strong performers could earn paid fellowship positions and work alongside teams in research, trading and technology at its headquarters.

The contest was built less as a soccer promotion than as a test of statistical judgment. Participants will make forecasts on a third-party platform called SportsPredict, and their accuracy will be measured with a weighted Brier score, a standard tool in probability research that rewards calibrated predictions rather than lucky guesses. That scoring choice fits a business built on models, market signals and fast decisions: Jump wants applicants who can assign probabilities, update them when new information arrives and stay disciplined when outcomes are noisy.

By tying recruitment to a World Cup competition, Jump is also widening the entrance to a corner of finance that has long relied on elite schools, coding credentials and prior industry experience. The firm is joining a broader quant-finance pattern in which puzzles, datathons and games are used to surface talent that might never show up through a conventional résumé screen. Jane Street has long used mathematical challenges for the same purpose, and Jump’s contest pushes that logic into a public sports setting with far more reach.

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The timing is no accident. The World Cup is one of the largest recurring forecasting events in global sports, with enough matches, teams and conditional outcomes to reward careful probabilistic thinking over fandom. Interest in prediction markets rose sharply during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and the tournament is expected to give that appetite another boost. For Jump, the contest doubles as branding and recruitment: a way to present trading as a game of uncertainty management and to find candidates who can treat every outcome as a probability problem.

In practical terms, the prize is not a souvenir or a leaderboard trophy. It is a pathway into one of the most competitive niches in finance, where trading firms prize people who can reason clearly about risk, quantify uncertainty and work comfortably with incomplete information. Jump’s World Cup contest makes that skill set visible in public, and it shows how Wall Street is increasingly turning open competitions into talent pipelines.