NASA's Juno mission has redefined our understanding of Jupiter, showing the planet is both smaller and flatter than previous models suggested.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, has long been an object of fascination for scientists and the public alike. Now, findings from NASA’s Juno spacecraft are forcing astronomers to rethink what they know about the gas giant. Recent reports reveal that Jupiter is both smaller and flatter than previously believed, prompting experts to declare that “textbooks will need to be updated.”

Juno’s Mission: Peering Beneath the Clouds

The Juno mission, launched in 2011, was designed to study Jupiter’s composition, gravity field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere. Since entering Jupiter’s orbit in 2016, Juno has delivered unprecedented data on the planet’s structure and atmosphere, enabling scientists to create more accurate models of its shape and size.

Key Discoveries: A Smaller, Flatter Jupiter

Jupiter’s diameter is smaller than previous estimates . This revision comes after Juno’s precise measurements of the planet’s shape from orbit.

. This revision comes after Juno’s precise measurements of the planet’s shape from orbit. The planet is also flatter—meaning its equatorial diameter is significantly greater than its polar diameter, more so than earlier calculations indicated.

These findings challenge long-held assumptions about Jupiter’s mass distribution and rotation. The new measurements suggest that the planet’s rapid rotation (a day on Jupiter lasts just under 10 hours) causes it to bulge more noticeably at the equator and flatten at the poles.

Implications for Astronomy and Planetary Science

This revelation has broad implications. A more accurate understanding of Jupiter’s physical parameters is crucial for scientists modeling the planet’s interior, weather systems, and magnetic field. It may also influence theories about the formation of gas giants, both in our solar system and around other stars.

Educational materials and scientific literature will now require updates to reflect the new data. As one report summarized, “textbooks will need to be updated.”

Looking Ahead: The Continuing Legacy of Juno

The Juno spacecraft continues to orbit Jupiter, collecting more data and offering the possibility of further discoveries. Each new finding not only changes our understanding of Jupiter but also informs our knowledge of planetary science as a whole. As research continues, the world will be watching to see what other secrets this gas giant may reveal.

For more on Jupiter’s changing profile, visit the official Juno mission page.