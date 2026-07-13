Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78 in Sydney

Sam Neill, the quietly commanding star of Jurassic Park and The Piano, died suddenly in Sydney at 78. His career spanned more than five decades and three Jurassic franchise films.

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor who became one of cinema’s most recognizable faces across genres, died on July 13, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. He was 78. His family said the death was sudden and unexpected and asked for privacy.

Neill’s best-known role was Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, the 1993 blockbuster that made him familiar to generations of moviegoers. His connection to the franchise ran deeper than a single hit: he appeared in three films across the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series, giving his work a rare kind of durability that bridged the original dinosaur spectacle and its later revivals.

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What set Neill apart was the way he moved between commercial hits and more demanding material without losing credibility in either lane. He brought the same composed, understated presence to thrillers such as The Hunt for Red October, Dead Calm, Event Horizon and Possession, and to dramas including Jane Campion’s The Piano, where he appeared alongside Holly Hunter. He also reached later audiences through Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the television series Peaky Blinders. Over more than 50 years, his filmography ranged from art film to blockbuster with unusual ease.

Born on September 14, 1947, in Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, Neill later became closely associated with New Zealand and built a career that crossed national and cinematic borders. Coverage of his death also noted that he screen-tested for James Bond in 1986 but did not get the part, a reminder that his career often ran alongside other major screen myths without being defined by them.

Photo by Khoi Pham

Neill had previously disclosed that he had battled a rare blood cancer and had said he was cancer-free earlier in 2026. His death closes a career that was marked not just by one franchise role, but by the unusual range that let him belong to both mainstream audiences and art-house viewers at once.