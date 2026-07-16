Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies in Sydney aged 78

Sam Neill died in Sydney aged 78 after pneumonia, and his family plans a private memorial at his New Zealand farm.

Sam Neill died in Sydney aged 78, and his family said his death was “sudden and unexpected.” The New Zealand-born actor, who became one of the most recognisable screen figures of his generation, was later confirmed to have died from pneumonia.

Neill died on Monday, July 13, 2026, at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. His longtime agent, Philip Grenz, confirmed the cause of death and said the family would later hold a private memorial at Neill’s farm in New Zealand. His family had said he remained cancer-free at the time of his death.

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Neill’s final years had already been marked by a serious illness that he chose to speak about publicly. In 2023, he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. By April 2026, Neill said he was cancer-free after treatment that included CAR-T therapy. Former co-star Rima Te Wiata said Neill had been battling pneumonia before his death.

Source: variety.com

What made Neill distinctive was not just that he survived long enough to become famous twice, first as a leading man and later as a steady character actor whose career kept stretching across genres and countries. He was widely known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, a role that made him a global star, but his work also reached well beyond franchise cinema.

Photo by Kate Trifo

Neill’s filmography included The Piano, My Brilliant Career, The Hunt for Red October and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a body of work that linked Australian and New Zealand cinema with Hollywood studio films. He moved easily between prestige drama and popular entertainment, and remained active long after his best-known role had entered the pop-cultural archive. That range, more than any single character, defined the career that ended in Sydney.