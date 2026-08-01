Jurors visit Duxbury home in Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Jurors walked through 47 Summer St. after hearing first responders, a rare scene visit that could shape how they weigh intent, timing and Clancy’s mental-state defense.

Jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial visited the former family home at 47 Summer St. in Duxbury, a formal step that let them see the physical setting behind the testimony they had already heard inside Plymouth Superior Court. The jury tour came after nearly a dozen first responders testified about answering the call to the house on Jan. 24, 2023, and after opening statements had already framed the central dispute over what Clancy was thinking at the time.

The visit matters because a jury can hear descriptions of a home all day, but walking through the rooms gives those descriptions scale. Jurors can compare the layout, the distances between spaces and the broader physical context with the accounts given by first responders, investigators and medical witnesses. In a case built around competing versions of events, that kind of scene evidence can shape how jurors read the timeline and whether the prosecution or defense presents the more credible account.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three young children in 2023. Her defense has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and extreme mental illness when the killings occurred, placing her mental state at the center of the trial. The site visit gave jurors a chance to test whether the testimony they heard fit the house itself, a point that can be especially important when jurors must decide questions of intent, opportunity and the sequence of events inside a private home.

The jury itself included 12 women and 6 men, and the judge had ruled that jurors could tour the former Duxbury residence as part of the proceedings. That made the visit an evidentiary step rather than a routine formality, underscoring how much weight the court placed on the scene in helping jurors understand the case.

The trial had already been marked by emotional testimony before the group left the courthouse. After the home visit, more witnesses were expected to testify, extending a case that has drawn intense public attention because it involves the deaths of three children in a family setting and a defense rooted in severe postpartum mental illness.