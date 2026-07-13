Just Fontaine's 13-goal World Cup record still stands after decades

Just Fontaine’s 13 goals at Sweden 1958 still anchor World Cup history, and four of them came in France’s third-place win over West Germany.

Just Fontaine’s World Cup record still has no equal: 13 goals in six matches at Sweden 1958, a total no player has matched since. Four of those goals came on 28 June 1958 in Gothenburg, when France beat West Germany 6-3 to finish third.

Fontaine’s path to that tournament was anything but straightforward. Born on 18 August 1933 in Marrakech, then in French Morocco, he had already built his reputation in French football by the time Morocco gained independence in 1956, which is why he represented France rather than Morocco. He had first been spotted at USM Casablanca before joining Nice as a teenager in 1953, then moving on to Stade de Reims, where he became one of the country’s most feared forwards.

At Sweden 1958, Fontaine was not even France’s first choice to lead the line. René Bliard’s injury in a warm-up match opened the door, and Fontaine arrived having played only five internationals in four and a half years. He even travelled with one pair of boots, expecting that to be enough, until the shoes split and he borrowed a pair from reserve striker Stéphane Bruey.

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Once the tournament began, Fontaine scored with remarkable pace and variety across six games. His 13-goal haul remains the benchmark for a single World Cup, with FIFA listing the nearest challengers as Hungary’s Sándor Kocsis on 11 in 1954, West Germany’s Gerd Müller on 10 in 1970, Brazil’s Ademir de Menezes on 9 in 1950 and Portugal’s Eusébio on 9 in 1966. France finished third, but Fontaine’s individual return made Sweden 1958 one of the defining tournaments in the competition’s history.

His international career ended long before any chance at another World Cup run. A serious leg injury in 1960 against Sochaux broke his leg, and he retired in 1962 after failing to recover fully. In all, Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 appearances for France, a strike rate that helped fix his place among the country’s great forwards.

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The modern Golden Boot did not exist when he set the record, so Fontaine’s feat came without the individual prize now handed to World Cup top scorers. That absence only sharpens the scale of what he did in Sweden: 13 goals, six matches, and a mark that still belongs to Just Fontaine alone.