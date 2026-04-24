Justice Department Ends Investigation of Fed Chair Powell

The Department of Justice has closed its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, bringing an end to months of scrutiny over the central bank's leadership.

The U.S. Department of Justice has officially closed its investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, ending a high-profile inquiry that had drawn attention to the central bank's leadership and governance. The announcement, reported by CBS News and corroborated by The New York Times, signals the conclusion of a review that had sparked questions about the Federal Reserve's recent activities and Powell's role.

Background of the Investigation

The probe focused on the conduct and decision-making of the Federal Reserve under Powell's leadership. According to CBS News, the Justice Department had been examining whether any actions taken by Powell or the central bank warranted further legal scrutiny. The New York Times noted that the investigation also extended to the Federal Reserve as an institution.

The inquiry came at a time when the Federal Reserve was under intense public and political scrutiny, particularly as it navigated complex economic conditions and implemented key monetary policies. Powell, appointed as Chair in 2018 and renominated by Congress for a second term, has overseen the central bank through periods of economic turbulence and recovery.

Closure of the Case

CBS News reported that the Justice Department decided to close the investigation without pursuing charges or further action against Powell or the Federal Reserve. The department did not publicly disclose detailed findings, but the closure indicates that officials found insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

The decision to end the probe brings relief to the Federal Reserve, which has emphasized its commitment to transparency, independence, and adherence to the Federal Reserve Act. The Fed regularly publishes annual reports and press releases to provide updates on its activities and governance.

Implications for Fed Leadership

The closure of the investigation removes a potential obstacle for Powell as he continues to lead the Fed through ongoing economic challenges. The New York Times highlighted that the inquiry had raised questions about the central bank's decision-making processes, but with the case now closed, Powell and the Board can refocus on monetary policy and economic stability.

The Federal Reserve is responsible for setting key interest rates, regulating financial institutions, and overseeing the nation's monetary policy.

Powell, as Chair, plays a central role in shaping these policies and communicating with Congress and the public. His testimony and speeches are archived on the Federal Reserve's website.

Ongoing Transparency Efforts

Both the closure of the DOJ probe and the Fed's commitment to transparency are likely to be welcomed by financial markets and policymakers. The Federal Reserve continues to release meeting minutes and data sets to the public, allowing for ongoing scrutiny of its actions.

While the Justice Department's review did not result in charges, it underscores the importance of oversight for institutions as influential as the Federal Reserve. The outcome also reinforces Jerome Powell's position as the central bank's leader at a pivotal moment for the U.S. economy.

Looking Ahead

With the investigation behind him, Powell is expected to concentrate on guiding the Federal Reserve through persistent inflation concerns, labor market shifts, and the evolving global economic landscape. The Fed's policy decisions remain closely watched by lawmakers, investors, and the public, all seeking stability and growth in uncertain times.

As the central bank resumes its regular duties, the conclusion of the DOJ probe clears the way for Powell and his team to focus on their core mission: fostering maximum employment, stable prices, and a sound financial system for the United States.