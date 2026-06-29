Justice Department investigates Gallego over campaign spending on family travel

Gallego's family flights to Nantucket, the Caribbean and Disney parks now sit under a Justice Department probe. The case turns on whether campaign travel crossed into personal use.

The Justice Department is investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego’s campaign spending after payments tied to his family travel, child care and vacation-style trips pushed into the campaign-finance gray zone. The Arizona Democrat used campaign money to fly his family to Nantucket and the Caribbean, while his leadership PAC later paid for family trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World.

The scrutiny also reaches the smaller expenses that often decide these cases. Gallego has received more than $18,000 in child-care reimbursements since 2019, including a $400 payment to his wife’s mother for babysitting. One of the trips under review involved a joint campaign account he used with then-Rep. Eric Swalwell, adding another layer of complexity to an already closely watched file.

The legal issue is not whether campaign funds can ever cover family-related expenses. The Federal Election Commission allows campaign money for travel, food, events and child care so long as the spending is not for personal use. Leadership PACs have even broader latitude, as long as an expense has some fundraising function. That leaves wide room for campaigns to argue that spouses, children and support costs are incidental to official travel, while critics must show that the spending was really a personal benefit or lacked a legitimate political purpose.

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That distinction is what makes these cases so hard to police. A family trip can be defensible if it is paired with campaign events, donor meetings or other political work. It becomes a problem only if investigators can show the political rationale was a pretext, or that the trip would have happened even without the campaign. In practice, that burden is difficult to meet, which is why many disputed reimbursements end in political embarrassment long before they become a legal finding.

Gallego has defended the expenses as permitted under FEC rules and said lawmakers in both parties regularly travel with wives and children. His team has cast the federal probe as a partisan attack. Still, the timing matters: Axios said the investigation stems from a whistleblower complaint alleging improper spending on Disney World and Disneyland trips with his wife and children, and that the review could complicate Gallego’s political future as he weighs a possible 2028 presidential run.