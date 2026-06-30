Justice Department investigates Sen. Ruben Gallego over campaign spending

A whistleblower complaint triggered a Justice Department probe into Ruben Gallego’s campaign spending, including family travel and child-care reimbursements.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona over possible campaign finance violations, putting his use of campaign money for family trips and child care under the microscope. A whistleblower complaint in Southern California triggered the case, which centers on whether expenses tied to political travel crossed into personal spending.

Federal Election Commission rules draw that line: campaign funds can pay for expenses tied to fundraising, political organizing and official campaign work, but not for family vacations or private benefits dressed up as political activity. Investigators are examining campaign spending since 2019 for family trips, with FEC records showing charges tied to Puerto Rico, Nantucket, Miami and other destinations. The whistleblower complaint also alleged trips to Disney World and Disneyland with his wife and children.

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Gallego has denied wrongdoing. His team has called the investigation a partisan attack, and Gallego has said fundraising often happens in “nice venues” and that such travel is allowed under FEC rules. The freshman senator has been discussed as a possible 2028 presidential contender.

The spending trail reaches beyond travel. Gallego’s campaign and leadership PAC paid more than $18,000 in child-care reimbursements since 2019, including $400 to his wife’s mother for babysitting. A political action committee set up by Gallego and former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell spent more than $37,000 on Super Bowl tickets and meals in 2023 before the committee was later terminated.

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The Senate Ethics Committee recently dismissed a separate complaint against Gallego and said it appreciated his full cooperation.