Justice Department memo challenges disability integration protections

A Justice Department memo says disability laws do not require states to keep people in the community, alarming advocates who see a threat to Olmstead protections.

Disabled Americans trying to live on their own may soon face a weaker legal shield against being pushed into institutions. A Justice Department legal opinion issued June 18 said neither Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act nor Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act imposes an integration mandate on states, a position advocates say could erode the standard that has made community living the default, not the exception.

The memorandum, titled Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Institutionalization of Patients with Severe Mental Illness or Disabilities, was issued by the Office of Legal Counsel, the part of the department whose opinions bind the executive branch. It goes further than a narrow reading of the law: the memo says executive agencies also cannot impose such an integration mandate by regulation. If courts and agencies accept that view, states could face less pressure to fund housing, home- and community-based Medicaid services, and support for direct-care workers and family caregivers that help disabled people stay out of nursing homes, hospitals, and other segregated settings.

That position collides with the legal framework built around Olmstead v. L.C., the Supreme Court’s June 22, 1999 decision that has long been understood to treat unjustified segregation of people with disabilities as discrimination under the ADA. For years, Justice Department and Health and Human Services guidance has said states must provide community-based services when they are appropriate, when the person does not object, and when the accommodation is reasonable. The department itself has used Olmstead as a centerpiece of disability-rights enforcement, including actions over unnecessary institutionalization in Nebraska in May 2024 and a settlement with Nevada in January 2025.

The memo also lands in the middle of a legal fight over Texas v. Kennedy, where Texas and eight other states renewed their challenge to Section 504 and the integration mandate on January 23. Indiana dropped out on May 1, and South Dakota withdrew on May 12, leaving seven states in the coalition. Disability advocates say the timing matters because the federal government’s new position appears to align with the plaintiffs seeking to narrow or overturn integration protections.

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Reaction from disability groups was immediate and alarmed. The Arc said the opinion is out of step with federal court interpretation of Olmstead. The American Association of People with Disabilities said it could turn back the clock on disability integration and civil rights. The National Council on Independent Living warned that it risks re-legitimizing institutionalization and segregation, while the ACLU said disabled people have already faced too long of neglect, isolation, and inhumane conditions in institutions.

The opinion does not erase the ADA, Section 504, or Olmstead. But if courts adopt the department’s reading, the practical effect could be profound: states may feel freer to underinvest in community services, people with disabilities may have to fight harder for housing and home care, and the burden of enforcing the right to live independently could shift even more onto private lawsuits and advocacy groups.