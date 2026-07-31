Justice Department moves to dismiss case against Olympian David Hearn

The Justice Department moved to end David Hearn’s felony case after the Reflecting Pool was drained, undercutting claims that he caused more than $1,000 in damage.

The Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, pulling back on a felony property-destruction prosecution tied to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall. The reversal comes after federal prosecutors had accused Hearn, a canoe racer described as 67 years old, of damaging the pool’s coating during renovation work linked to President Donald Trump’s spring project.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, announced Hearn’s indictment on July 2, 2026. He faced a single count of property destruction in Washington, D.C., and NPR reported that the charge alleged more than $1,000 in damage to the landmark pool. Hearn later pleaded not guilty in D.C. Superior Court and was released on a personal recognizance bond after his arraignment before Judge Carmen McLean on July 9, 2026.

The case had already drawn scrutiny because Hearn was one of at least four people charged over allegations involving the Reflecting Pool’s coating. NBC Washington reported that McLean warned prosecutors that government work to fix the pool was being done “at its own peril,” a caution that now looks sharper as the Justice Department seeks to abandon the case. Defense lawyers argued that Hearn only touched a piece of liner that had already begun to separate, and Hearn said he touched a piece of liner already “delaminated.”

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The government’s move to dismiss follows reporting that the pool was drained, a change that made the alleged damage harder to sustain. That detail cuts to the core of the case: whether the incident was deliberate vandalism or a dispute over preexisting failure in the pool’s surface during renovation. The Reflecting Pool, one of the most visible sites on the National Mall, sits beside the Lincoln Memorial and carries a symbolic weight far beyond the dollar amount cited in the charge.

The prosecution also reflected the political and media attention attached to Trump-era renovation claims and to Hearn’s status as a former or three-time U.S. Olympian. With the Justice Department now stepping back, the case shifts from a criminal accusation about a federal landmark to a sharper question about evidentiary standards when public figures, politically charged sites and fast-moving damage claims collide.