Justice Department targets $10 billion skin substitute billing surge

Medicare’s skin substitute bill swelled from $256 million to more than $10 billion in five years, turning a niche wound treatment into a fraud magnet.

A niche wound-care category became a multibillion-dollar problem for Medicare as spending on skin substitutes jumped from $256 million in 2019 to more than $10 billion in 2024. Federal regulators now say the surge was driven by both higher use and higher prices, with some home-based treatment costing four times as much as office-based care.

The numbers have made skin substitutes a prime target for investigators. The HHS Office of Inspector General said Medicare Part B expenditures for the products had surpassed $10 billion annually by the end of 2024 and warned that the pattern raised major concerns about fraud, waste and abuse. Officials said manufacturers can bring the products to market quickly, while wide price spreads create strong financial incentives for providers to use them.

The Justice Department’s crackdown fits into a broader federal campaign against health care fraud. In June 2025, DOJ announced charges against 324 defendants in a national takedown involving more than $14.6 billion in alleged fraud. CMS said it prevented more than $4 billion from being paid on false claims and suspended or revoked the billing privileges of 205 providers.

That enforcement pressure intensified through late 2025 and 2026. In December 2025, DOJ said owners of several Arizona wound graft companies were sentenced for causing more than $1.2 billion in false claims to Medicare and other insurers through medically unnecessary grafts tied to illegal kickbacks. In April 2026, federal prosecutors seized more than $2 million from a Pasadena-based wound care clinic accused of billing Medicare for skin graft substitutes and grafts that were never performed. Prosecutors said that clinic submitted more than $46.6 million in claims for 78 beneficiaries, and Medicare approved about $34.0 million; its billing jumped from $4,975 in July 2025 to about $33 million in December 2025.

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In May 2026, DOJ charged a Utah podiatrist and two nurses in a separate case involving alleged false claims for skin substitute services. Prosecutors said Medicare paid about $29 million on the claims. They alleged the podiatrist billed $44 million and received more than $19 million, while one nurse billed $17 million and Medicare paid over $10 million.

CMS has started to tighten payment rules as the spending surge draws scrutiny. The agency finalized a 2.5% efficiency adjustment in the CY 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule, saying it would reduce waste and unnecessary use of skin substitutes. Together, the enforcement cases and payment changes point to a larger vulnerability: once a reimbursable treatment becomes easy to bill and hard to police, taxpayer-funded health programs can become targets for sophisticated abuse at national scale.