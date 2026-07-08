Justin Bieber joins FIFA World Cup final halftime show lineup

Justin Bieber has joined FIFA’s first World Cup final halftime show, an 11-minute spectacle built to turn the tournament into a global entertainment property.

Justin Bieber has joined FIFA’s first-ever World Cup final halftime show as a co-headliner, adding another marquee name to a production scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The 11-minute performance will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and staged during the final itself, with FIFA and Global Citizen using the slot to push the World Cup closer to the scale of the Super Bowl as a pop-culture event.

The lineup reaches well beyond Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS. FIFA said Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay are also set to perform, while characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, including Kermit and Miss Piggy, will appear in the show. Global Citizen has described the event as intended to be the most viewed halftime show in history, a clear signal that the World Cup is being packaged not just as a sporting final but as a global broadcast spectacle.

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The halftime show is also tied directly to fundraising. FIFA and Global Citizen said the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. FIFA said more than $50 million had already been raised, up from more than $30 million disclosed in May, and that $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will go to the fund.

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Gianni Infantino cast the project as a landmark at the intersection of sport, music and global impact, saying it is meant to carry a message of unity and hope to billions of viewers. Bieber said he was grateful to join the show and said it is already helping expand access to education for children around the world.

Adam Sundana at https://www.flickr.com/photos/cukuskumir/ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The production is being mounted with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, extending FIFA’s effort to make the final feel like a broadcast franchise as much as a championship match. Bieber’s addition gives the show another star with mainstream draw, while FIFA’s mix of music acts, puppet characters and charitable fundraising underscores how aggressively the governing body is rethinking the World Cup’s commercial identity.