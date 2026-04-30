Justin Simmons Retires After Decorated Broncos Career

All-Pro safety Justin Simmons announces retirement at 32, closing a remarkable tenure with the Denver Broncos and leaving a lasting impact on the franchise.

Justin Simmons, one of the NFL’s most reliable and respected safeties, has announced his retirement at the age of 32, ending a celebrated career spent entirely with the Denver Broncos. The announcement was confirmed by Simmons and the team on Tuesday, marking the close of an era for Denver’s defense.

Broncos Tenure Defined by Excellence

Simmons’ retirement was first reported by ESPN and covered by both the New York Post and the official Broncos website. The safety, a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Broncos’ secondary. Over the course of ten seasons, Simmons became synonymous with consistency and leadership, earning multiple All-Pro selections and serving as a team captain.

He played in 123 regular-season games , starting 116.

, starting 116. Simmons recorded 30 career interceptions, ranking among the franchise’s all-time leaders.

He amassed 514 solo tackles, demonstrating his reliability as a run-stopper and pass defender.

His impact extended beyond statistics, as he was noted for his football intelligence, versatility, and community involvement. Simmons was a finalist for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, underscoring his influence off the field.

Retirement Announcement and Reflections

Simmons’ retirement message, shared via the Broncos’ official channels, was heartfelt and reflective. The veteran safety expressed gratitude for his decade-long tenure in Denver, describing the city and organization as his “heart, home, and story.” ESPN noted that Simmons called the send-off from the team “grateful,” highlighting the mutual respect between player and franchise.

"My heart, my home, my story." — Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

According to the Broncos, Simmons thanked teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support, stating that playing in Denver was “the greatest honor” of his professional life.

Legacy and Impact

Throughout his career, Simmons was recognized as one of the league’s top safeties. He made three Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro twice. His advanced metrics consistently ranked him among the NFL’s elite at his position, including top marks in defensive DVOA in 2023.

Simmons led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 with six.

He holds several franchise records for safeties, as listed on the Broncos’ individual records page.

He earned a reputation for durability, missing only a handful of games due to injury.

Simmons’ departure leaves a gap in Denver’s defense, but his influence is expected to endure through the mentorship he provided to younger players and his community efforts, as noted on his NFLPA profile.

Financial and Contractual Footprint

During his career, Simmons signed multiple extensions with the Broncos, culminating in a multi-year deal that made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties. His career earnings exceeded $60 million, reflecting his value to the team and league.

Analysis: What Simmons’ Retirement Means for the Broncos

The Broncos now face the challenge of replacing a player whose skillset and leadership have been integral to their defensive identity. While the team has invested in young talent at safety, Simmons’ consistent performance—on and off the field—sets a high bar for successors. His retirement is seen as both a loss for Denver and a testament to the impact one player can have over a decade.

As the Broncos look ahead, fans and analysts alike will remember Simmons as a player who defined an era for the franchise. His commitment, professionalism, and community involvement ensure that his legacy will endure long after his playing days.