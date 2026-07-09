Justin Verlander announces retirement after 2026 season with Tigers

Justin Verlander said 2026 will be his last season, ending a 21-year run that began and will finish in Detroit. The 43-year-old leaves with 266 wins and 3,554 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander said his 2026 season will be his last, ending a 21-year career that began and will finish with the Detroit Tigers. The 43-year-old, the oldest active player in Major League Baseball, made the announcement after being named a Legend Pick for the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, where he was set to be honored as one of the game’s marquee veterans.

Verlander framed the decision as a closing chapter rather than a spur-of-the-moment call. In a social-media statement, he said, “this will be my last,” and added, “It’s time for the next chapter.” At a news conference, he said the season had felt like “plugging holes in a boat” and that he had been trending toward retirement for quite a while.

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The Tigers made Verlander the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and he debuted for Detroit on July 4, 2005. From there, he built one of the most imposing résumés of his era: three Cy Young Awards, two World Series titles and the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player award. He is one of only two players in major league history to win Rookie of the Year, a Cy Young and an MVP, and his career totals stand at 266 wins, 3,554 strikeouts and a 3.33 ERA in 556 regular-season starts.

His final season has been limited by injuries. Verlander signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Detroit in February, but he made only one start, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a March 30 loss at Arizona. He had not pitched since then because of hip and hamstring injuries and was on the 60-day injured list at the time of the announcement.

Verlander’s retirement closes more than the career of a dominant right-hander. It also marks the end of a pitching arc that stretched from the era of workhorse aces, when elite starters were expected to shoulder huge workloads, into a modern game shaped by analytics, velocity management and deep bullpens. His fastball, durability and competitiveness helped him survive that transition longer than most, and his departure leaves one fewer link to the generation of starters who bridged baseball’s old and new models.