Juventus sign Bosnian winger Kerim Alajbegovic on permanent deal

Juventus locked Kerim Alajbegović into a five-year deal at 18, beating Chelsea to a permanent move from Bayer Leverkusen. The signing fits a youth-first recruitment model built on value and upside.

Juventus confirmed on Aug. 2 that it had reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the permanent transfer of Kerim Alajbegović, the 18-year-old Bosnian winger who will turn 19 on Sept. 21. He signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2031, turning the move into a long-term commitment rather than a short stop on the way to his next club.

The deal fits a Juventus recruitment model that has leaned harder on young, lower-profile talent than on established stars. For a club under constant pressure to compete now, the logic is clear: sign a player early, keep the contract long, and give the sporting department time to develop an asset before the market makes him far more expensive. In that sense, Alajbegović is as much a financial bet as a footballing one.

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His profile also shows how far Juventus are willing to look for talent. Before the transfer, database listings identified him as a Bayer Leverkusen attacker and a Bosnia and Herzegovina player, a reminder that Juventus continue to search beyond the most obvious domestic pipelines. Transfer talk ahead of the announcement linked Chelsea as a rival suitor, and some reports put the package in the €30 million to €40 million range, though Juventus did not disclose a fee.

For Alajbegović, the switch to Turin is a sharp step up in expectation. Juventus treats every signing as a statement, and an 18-year-old winger arriving on a five-year deal will be judged not only by his ceiling but by how quickly he can adapt to the pace, tactics and scrutiny that come with the shirt. The club has bought time with the length of the contract, and Alajbegović will now have to turn promise into output.

Original: Leandro Ceruti from Rosta, Italia / Derivative work: Danyele via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The structure of the move matches the way Juventus have tried to operate in a tighter transfer market. Proven stars are costly and often come with little resale value, while young players offer the possibility of growth, first-team contribution and future profit. By committing to Alajbegović until 2031, Juventus signaled that they are still building around upside, not just buying certainty.